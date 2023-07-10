KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Kremlin Says Putin Met With Wagner Leader Days After Abortive Mutiny

July 10, 2023 5:43AM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin’s spokesman says Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin days after a short-lived rebellion by the mercenary chief and his private army.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the three-hour meeting took place June 29 and also involved commanders from the military company Prigozhin founded.

Wagner mercenaries have fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

Prigozhin has a long-simmering conflict with Russia’s top military brass which on June 24 culminated in an armed mutiny in which he led his fighters into Russia.

Prigozhin ended the mutiny after a deal was brokered for him to be exiled in Belarus.

For the latest

Trending

1

Not guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of passing out drunk while driving with child in car
2

Two Minnesotans dead after two-vehicle accident on US Highway 18 near Floyd
3

More information released on human remains found in Mason City, police asking public for help
4

BREAKING --- Mistrial declared in Mason City man's kidnapping trial
5

Forest City police investigate mountain lion report