Kossuth County man dies in farming accident
LEDYARD — A man died in a weekend accident at a hog facility in Northern Kossuth County.
According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-1-1 call came in Saturday reporting a farming-related accident about two miles south of the Minnesota border. When emergency personnel arrived they determine that a man was dead.
An investigation determined that the victim, identified as 37-year-old Ryan Chad Adams of Ledyard, and another individual were attempting to work on a manure pump when the accident occurred. It was determined a piece of equipment disengaged under pressure and struck Adams in the head.