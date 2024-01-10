Koob announces candidacy for Cerro Gordo County Sheriff

MASON CITY — A third person has thrown their hat into the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s race. Brian Koob announced today that he’s seeking the Democratic nomination.

Koob says he is a qualified candidate with almost 20 years of experience in law enforcement at both the county and state levels. Koob has been a volunteer firefighter, dispatcher, jailer, deputy sheriff, and also worked for the state in motor vehicle enforcement.

He says his service has always been about putting others first, and as sheriff he would plan to continue in service to the public with integrity and honor as a leader in law enforcement.

Two longtime members of the Sheriff’s Department David Hepperly and Matt Klunder announced earlier this week on social media that they would run for sheriff. Longtime Sheriff Kevin Pals announced last week that he would not seek another term.