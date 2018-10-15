Kmart stores in Charles City, Algona to stay open despite Sears Holdings filing for bankruptcy

CHARLES CITY — The Kmart stores in Charles City and Algona appear to have survived the latest round of store closings as part of Sears Holdings filing bankruptcy today.

Sears Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, buckling under its massive debt load and staggering losses. The company once dominated the American landscape, but whether a smaller Sears can be viable remains in question.

It joins a growing list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy or liquidated in the last two years amid a fiercely competitive climate. But with its sheer colossal size, Sears’ reorganization in court will have even wider ripple effects.

The operator of Kmart and Sears stores has already closed hundreds of locations and has put other famous brands on the block as it burns through money and sees more customers abandon its often-neglected stores.

USA Today reports in the court filing that three Kmart stores in Iowa will be closing in Webster City, Cherokee and Council Bluffs. With those closings, the only other Kmart to remain open in Iowa besides Algona and Charles City would be located in Oelwein.

Sears operates one of their “Hometown Stores” in Mason City, but there were no mentions of any Iowa Sears locations closing in the court filing.