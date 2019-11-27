Klobuchar wrapping up north-central Iowa swing, says Bloomberg “another candidate from coast”
MASON CITY — Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is wrapping up a two-day swing through north-central Iowa this afternoon.
She returns to the area days after New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg officially entered the White House race. Klobuchar tells KGLO News that Bloomberg doesn’t have the values of someone from the Midwest. “You know the more the merrier. I think that again this is another candidate from one of the coasts, which is all fine and dandy, but I think it’s really important to have someone from the heartland on the ticket.”
Bloomberg earlier this week said the Democratic Party is at risk of nominating a too-liberal challenger who cannot beat Donald Trump. Klobuchar says from the start of her campaign, she’s been consistent in her message to voters. “I am someone that thinks we need to unite our party and unite the country. I think we need to cross the river of our divide, and at several of these debates, I’ve taken on some of these ideas. I don’t think we should kick 149 million Americans off their current insurance in four years. I don’t think that we should be giving free college for rich kids. I have bold ideas and I don’t think there’s a monopoly on those.”
Klobuchar says as Commander in Chief, she would closely work with military leaders to better deal with situations like the case of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, which led to a conflict between Trump and armed service leaders over military discipline. “I’m someone that believes that you work with your military leaders and then you make a decision based on their recommendation, and especially when it comes to matters of discipline involving members of the armed service, that you have to listen to those that are in charge.”
Klobuchar on Tuesday made stops in Northwood, Forest City, Garner, Clarion and Hampton. She spoke with KGLO News this morning while in Mason City before attending a house party in St. Ansgar early this afternoon.