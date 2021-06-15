Klemme man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide after Wisconsin fatal crash
BALSAM LAKE, WISCONSIN — A Klemme man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide after a fatal crash last year in Wisconsin.
49-year-old Michael Barkema was charged after being involved in the accident on February 23rd of 2020. Barkema was driving a truck hauling a large trailer on a county road just north of the Saint Croix and Polk County line, northeast of the Twin Cities metro area.
Barkema was accused of turning in front of another vehicle, killing a woman. Court documents stated that Barkema failed a field sobriety test and a preliminary breathalyzer showed his blood alcohol content was at 0.28, three-and-a-half times over the legal limit.
Barkema recently pleaded guilty to one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on September 10th.