Klemme man accused of burglarizing Clear Lake home
CLEAR LAKE — A Klemme man has been arrested on a first-degree burglary charge after being accused of assaulting a victim during a Clear Lake home break-in.
Court records show 29-year-old John Murphy and another suspect are accused of entering a residence in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue South on the morning of July 31st. A resident of the home woke up as he heard voices in the living room, with Murphy allegedly coming into the victim’s room and hitting him on the forehead with a revolver while yelling at him about a mutual female friend.
Murphy is accused of taking items including a virtual reality headset, a baseball card collection, a coin collection and an antique hand mirror. The victim went to the emergency room and required stitches due to his injuries.
Murphy was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday where he’s being held on $25,000 cash-only bond.