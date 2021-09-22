      Weather Alert

Klemme man accused of burglarizing Clear Lake home

Sep 22, 2021 @ 10:51am

CLEAR LAKE — A Klemme man has been arrested on a first-degree burglary charge after being accused of assaulting a victim during a Clear Lake home break-in.

Court records show 29-year-old John Murphy and another suspect are accused of entering a residence in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue South on the morning of July 31st. A resident of the home woke up as he heard voices in the living room, with Murphy allegedly coming into the victim’s room and hitting him on the forehead with a revolver while yelling at him about a mutual female friend.

Murphy is accused of taking items including a virtual reality headset, a baseball card collection, a coin collection and an antique hand mirror. The victim went to the emergency room and required stitches due to his injuries.

Murphy was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday where he’s being held on $25,000 cash-only bond.

For the latest

Trending
North-central Iowans given chance to weigh in on proposed carbon pipeline today in Mason City, Floyd
Plan 1 for Iowa redistricting is released, see proposals for new congressional, legislative districts
US 218 in Floyd to be closed starting next week
Mason City School Board to hold special session Wednesday to deal with objection to improperly filled out nomination petitions for candidate
Council Bluffs man arrested after pursuit in Clear Lake
Connect With Us