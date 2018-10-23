King, Scholten candidate interviews Wednesday morning on KGLO

MASON CITY — The next two Wednesdays at 9:06 AM during our “Ask the Mayor” time slot will feature election preview programming with full-length interviews with candidates.

Tomorrow, October 24th, we’ll preview the 4th District congressional race between Congressman Steve King and his challenger J. D. Scholten.

On Wednesday October 31st, we are scheduled to have full interviews with Governor Kim Reynolds and her challenger Fred Hubbell; as well as full interviews with the candidates in Iowa Senate District 27, incumbent State Senator Amanda Ragan and her challenger Shannon Latham.

We’ll also have each program posted in our Audio Archives section at www.kglonews.com