King schedules town hall meetings in Cerro Gordo, Floyd counties

Aug 8, 2019 @ 5:41am

ROCKWELL — Iowa congressman Steve King has scheduled town hall meetings for next week in Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties.

King’s office says he’ll hold a meeting at the Charles City Public Library on Tuesday August 13th from 9:00 to 10:00 AM.

His Cerro Gordo County town hall will be held at the Rockwell Community Center  at 114 3rd Street North on Wednesday August 14th from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.

King pledged to hold a town hall in each of the 39 counties of the 4th District this year after not holding those type of public meetings for a number of years.

