King faces four challengers for 4th District US House GOP nomination today
MASON CITY — Congressman Steve King’s bid for a 10th term in the US House is on the line today as he’s being challenged by four others for the Republican nomination. House GOP leaders removed King from House committees last year after King’s published comments about white nationalism and white supremacy. King has accused fellow Republicans who now oppose his re-election bid of being scared of facing criticism.
Randy Feenstra is a state senator from Hull.
Jeremy Taylor is a former legislator and Woodbury County supervisor
Bret Richards is the former mayor of Irwin.
Steve Reeder from Arnolds Park has worked in the commercial and industrial real estate business for 35 years.
The candidates made their comments during a forum a couple of weeks ago sponsored by KGLO News and the Cerro Gordo County Republicans. You can watch the forum below