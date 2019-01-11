King condemns ‘white supremacy’ and says he’s a ‘nationalist’

WASHINGTON — Republican Congressman Steve King — now facing two G-O-P primary opponents if he seeks reelection — has issued a statement saying he’s an advocate of “Western Civilization’s values” but not white supremacy.

Congressman King is quoted in a New York Times story asking why the phrases “white nationalist, white supremacist and Western civilization” have become offensive. King has released a written statement, saying he is an advocate for Western Civilization’s values and considers himself, by definition, to be “simply a Nationalist.” King went on to condemn white nationalism and white supremacy as “evil ideology.”

In late October, King drew criticism from some Republicans after he tweeted his endorsement of a white nationalist running for office in Canada. Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, a Democrat, has just called on the U.S. House of Representatives to censure King.

Wednesday, Republican state senator Randy Feensra of Hull announced he would run for King’s seat in 2020. Thursday, the mayor of Irwin, Iowa, told The Des Moines Register he plans to against King run, too.