Kids still need their shots before going to school, pandemic or not
DES MOINES — The pandemic is -not- a valid excuse for skipping state-required vaccinations as children prepare to go back to school. The number of vaccinations for Iowa children fell sharply in March and April, compared to the same months in 2019.
While parents may be wary about taking their kids in for check-ups due to COVID-19, Jessica Schultz, at the state health department, says it could put them at risk for preventable disease outbreaks. Schultz says, “There is that increased risk when children don’t have protection, that they could be exposed to a vaccine-preventable disease and not have that full protection.”
Schultz is encouraging health care providers to reach out to families who may have missed or canceled previous appointments, as some Iowa schools are already back in session and others will be starting soon. She says, “There could be a risk for a vaccine-preventable outbreak at that school, especially as kids are going back into school and in closer quarters than previously through stay-at-home or just isolating away from other people as well.”
Schultz says the department will -not- suspend immunization requirements for schools or licensed childcare centers.