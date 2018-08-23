Kidnapping charge against Hampton man reduced

HAMPTON — A first-degree kidnapping charge against a Hampton man has been reduced. 47-year-old Juan Garcia was arrested on July 29th on the kidnapping charge.

Police allege Garcia held a woman against her will in her own apartment, with authorities allegedly finding blood on the door frame when they arrived at the apartment. Police say they eventually forced their way in and a struggle took place between them and Garcia in the hallway, with Garcia being tased and taken into custody.

The victim told authorities that Garcia pinned her against some furniture, held her against her will and fondled her.

The level of the kidnapping charge against Garcia has been reduced from first-degree to third-degree. He’s also charged with interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garcia is due back in court on August 30th.