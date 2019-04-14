KGLO News Director Bob Fisher receives several Iowa Broadcast News Association honors

JOHNSTON — KGLO News Director Bob Fisher received several honors as part of the Iowa Broadcast News Association’s 2018 Awards Contest. The awards were handed out during the group’s convention in Johnston on Saturday.

1st Place — Political Coverage — “Election Night 2018”

1st Place — General Reporting — “Where’s Jodi”

2nd Place — Excellence in Weather Coverage — “KGLO Severe Weather Coverage”

Honorable Mention — Overall Excellence

Honorable Mention — Best Newscast — “The Midday Report”

Honorable Mention — Best Sportscast — Sports during “The Midday Report”

Honorable Mention — Public Affairs — “Ask the Mayor”

Honorable Mention — Play-by-Play — “Clear Lake Lions Sports on KRIB”

== With the eight honors, Fisher has received a total of 92 awards in the last 15 years. KGLO and KRIB in the last 15 years have received a total of 107 honors.

== It’s the sixth time in seven years that Fisher has won the Political Coverage category with KGLO Election Night coverage

== It’s the third straight year and fourth out of the last five that the KGLO News team has been recognized for it’s coverage during severe weather events