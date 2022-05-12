      Weather Alert

Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike To Skip Preakness

May 12, 2022 @ 2:24pm

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) –  Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness.

Owner Rich Dawson made the stunning announcement Thursday, 10 days before the race in Maryland.

It means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year.

Dawson said he and trainer Eric Reed agreed to stick with the initial plan for Rich Strike and rest him for five weeks.

The plan now is to have Rich Strike ready to run in the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

