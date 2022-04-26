Kensett man pleads not guilty to Ventura home robbery, has probation revocation hearing scheduled
VENTURA — A Kensett man accused of a home robbery in Ventura days after being given a suspended prison sentence for burglarizing a Clear Lake home has pleaded not guilty.
30-year-old John Murphy is accused of going into a home in Ventura late on the night of March 31st, grabbing a victim by the hair, dragging them out to the curb and began assaulting them, causing injury. Murphy then is accused of demanding the keys to a vehicle owned by the victim’s friend, who was in the home sleeping. After getting the keys, Murphy was stopped while leaving the scene, was found in possession of the keys as well as a large clump of hair in his hand and on his jeans.
Murphy was charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Murphy was due in Cerro Gordo County Court today for an arraignment hearing, but he filed a written plea of not guilty instead. Court records at last check did not indicate a trial date.
Murphy was sentenced in late March to a five-year suspended prison sentence and two years probation after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree burglary after being accused of entering a Clear Lake home back on July 31st and stealing over $2000 worth of items. A probation revocation hearing is scheduled in that case for June 20th.