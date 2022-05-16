Kensett man pleads guilty to Ventura home robbery, faces probation revocation
VENTURA — A plea change hearing has been set for a Kensett man accused of a home robbery in Ventura in late March, days after being given a suspended prison sentence for burglarizing a Clear Lake home.
30-year-old John Murphy is accused of going into a home in Ventura late on the night of March 31st, grabbing a victim by the hair, dragging them out to the curb and began assaulting them, causing injury. Murphy then is accused of demanding the keys to a vehicle owned by the victim’s friend, who was in the home sleeping. After getting the keys, Murphy was stopped while leaving the scene, was found in possession of the keys as well as a large clump of hair in his hand and on his jeans.
Murphy was charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Court records show as part of a plea agreement, Murphy has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony. When sentenced on May 24th, prosecutors will recommend a ten year prison sentence to be served consecutively with any prison term connected with the Clear Lake burglary.
Murphy was sentenced in late March to a five-year suspended prison sentence and two years probation after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree burglary after being accused of entering a Clear Lake home back on July 31st and stealing over $2000 worth of items. A probation revocation hearing is scheduled in that case for June 20th.