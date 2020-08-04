Kensett man jailed after high speed pursuit
KENSETT — A Kensett man has been jailed after being involved in a high speed pursuit.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says shortly before 1:45 Monday afternoon, a deputy who was patrolling just south of Kensett observed a vehicle traveling south, recognizing the driver who previously did not have a driver’s license.
The deputy turned around to make a traffic stop, with a pursuit starting at 390th and Olive Avenue, continuing south to 340th Street, going west and south again onto Nettle Avenue where the pursuit ended. The driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of 370th and State Highway 9, almost striking another vehicle.
37-year-old Justin Mulliner was charged with driving while barred, eluding, failure to obey a traffic control device and speeding. Mulliner is currently being held in the Worth County Jail.