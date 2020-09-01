Kensett man in jail after eluding authorities responding to domestic call
KENSETT — A Kensett man has been arrested after eluding authorities attempting to take him into custody on a domestic call.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they were called on Sunday to a domestic dispute, and on their way they noticed 33-year-old Derek Christensen traveling the other direction at a high rate of speed. A deputy nearly was involved in a head-on collision during the pursuit at 410th Street and Killdeer Avenue, with Christensen driving through a yard on 410th Street and causing damage to the property. Christensen’s vehicle finally was stopped at 430th and Killdeer after striking a patrol car.
Christensen has been charged with felony domestic assault third of subsequent offense, felony eluding and numerous traffic-related charges. He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on September 8th.