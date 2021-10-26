Kensett man dies from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash in Mason City earlier this month
MASON CITY — A Kensett man involved in a two-vehicle accident on Mason City’s east side earlier this month has died.
44-year-old Michael Fox was southbound on California Avenue at about 6 o’clock on the morning of October 18th when he failed to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of State Highway 122. A semi driven by 41-year-old Joel Crum of Nora Springs was eastbound on 122 and struck Fox’s vehicle in the passenger side door. The vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the highway.
An obituary on the Major Erickson Funeral Home website says Fox died of his injuries on Friday at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Mason City Police Department and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the accident.