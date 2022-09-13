KGLO News KGLO News Logo
Breaking News:
BREAKING — Mason City Local Option Sales & Service Tax overwhelmingly approved

Ken Starr, Whose Probe Led To Clinton Impeachment, Dies

September 13, 2022 4:07PM CDT
Share
Ken Starr, Whose Probe Led To Clinton Impeachment, Dies

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76, his family says.

In a probe that lasted five years, Starr looked into fraudulent real estate deals involving a long-time Clinton associate, delved into the removal of documents from the office of deputy White House counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and assembled evidence of Clinton’s sexual encounters with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern.

In 2020, he was recruited to help represent President Donald Trump in the nation’s third impeachment trial.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City pharmacy fined, placed on probation
2

Mason City man loses appeal of 15-year drunk driving sentence
3

Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in crash near Nora Springs now faces additional charges
4

Mason City Country Club purchased by Pritchard family (AUDIO/VIDEO)
5

Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother to plead guilty