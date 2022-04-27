Kemps donates 14,000 pouches of shelf-stable milk to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank
MASON CITY — A local dairy company has donated 14,000 eight ounce pouches of shelf-stable chocolate milk to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City. The milk can last for up to a year on the shelf, compared to the typical 20 days for a standard gallon of milk.
Carol Clayton of the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank says Kemps contacted them about the donation. “We were contacted wanting to know if we would be willing to be a place they could bring some milk for us to distribute to north Iowa. They had not come to the north Iowa area yet, and they were interested in bringing some here, and we said certainly we would be glad to do that.”
Clayton says they’ll be partnering with some area programs to utilize the milk. “It was a good opportunity to coordinate and share with the Backpack Buddies in Mason City, also with the Community Kitchen, because they do carry-out meals. We do some things with God’s Pantry in Garner, and we do stuff with the Clear Lake pantry and the West Fork pantry, so we will be sharing with all those.”
Clayton, a former school teacher, says she thinks kids will enjoy the milk. “I think kids will really like this chocolate part of it. I’ve not seen chocolate before, it’s always been white milk, so this will be interesting for them to have chocolate. When I was at school, kids always wanted chocolate milk instead of white milk, so I know this will be popular.”
Clayton says while this milk can have a shelf life of up to a year, milk is always a popular item for clients of the food bank. “We never have it here that long, because we get our milk two to three times a week from Fareway, so it has a date that is far out there, but usually it’s gone in two to three days. This will be wonderful that we can just sort of put it and use it as we need it.”
Kemps is donating a total of 800,000 units of shelf-stable milk throughout the Midwest, including in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.