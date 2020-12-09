Kanawha man facing numerous theft, burglary charges in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY — A Kanawha man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County on numerous theft charges.
25-year-old Austin Stokka was arrested on Monday by Mason City police and charged with ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of second-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft and driving while barred.
Police say when arrested, he was found with nearly $700 of stolen copper. Stokka has also been suspected of stealing copper materials and recycling them for cash, as well as having a stolen truck that had been spray painted a different color and had its VIN number plate stripped.
Clear Lake police last week arrested Stokka for allegedly burglarizing a vehicle and attempting to use a stolen credit card at an ATM in Clear Lake.
Stokka is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $66,000 bond.