Kanawha man accused of trying to sell stolen copper wiring pleads not guilty
MASON CITY — A Kanawha man accused of stealing and selling copper has pleaded not guilty.
25-year-old Austin Stokka was arrested on December 7th after being accused of taking copper wire that was reported stolen to Alter Recycling multiple times dating back to September 23rd totaling over $2600. Stokka was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest.
Stokka was charged with two counts of second-degree theft and one count of fourth-degree theft. He filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Judge Karen Salic scheduled his trial to start on February 23rd.
If convicted of all the charges, he would face up to 12 years in prison.