Kanawha grain dealer files for bankruptcy

KANAWHA — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says they’ve been notified that a Kanawha grain dealer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Global Processing Incorporated holds grain dealer and warehouse licenses in Iowa, which were suspended by the department earlier this month after the company’s failure to have sufficient funds to cover producer grain checks and failure to file monthly financial statements in accordance with state law.

Anyone with unpaid grain sold to the dealer or had grain delivered for storage before this past Monday may file a claim with the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund.

Claims can be mailed or personally delivered to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Grain Warehouse Bureau in the Wallace State Office Building in Des Moines. Failure to file a claim within 120 days relieves the fund of its obligation. Failure to make a timely claim against the Iowa Grain Depositors and Sellers Indemnity Fund does not relieve Global Processing of its liability.