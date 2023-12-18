Juvenile taken into custody after high speed chase through Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY — A juvenile has been taken into custody after a high-speed chase in Cerro Gordo County.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says the Mason City Police Department was called at about 9:30 Saturday night about a stolen vehicle report from a residence. Shortly before 10 o’clock, a deputy located the stolen vehicle near State Highway 122 and North 40th Street in Clear Lake. A traffic stop was attempted, with the vehicle refusing to stop and a pursuit initiating.

The vehicle drove through Clear Lake on US Highway 18 at 90 miles per hour, continuing west reaching speeds of 105 miles per hour going through Ventura and Garner, with the vehicle finally being stopped at Highway 18 and Palm Avenue in Hancock County.

The driver was arrested without incident. The vehicle was returned to the owner without damage.

The unnamed juvenile faces multiple charges including second-degree theft and eluding, Class D felonies. He was referred to Juvenile Court Services regarding those charges.