Juvenile court officer chosen as newest member of Mason City School Board
Peterson Jean-Pierre being sworn in as the Mason City School Board's newest member
MASON CITY — A juvenile court officer has been selected to be the newest member of the Mason City Community School District’s Board of Education.
Peterson Jean-Pierre was among six people who showed interest in the seat vacated by Kristine Cassel, who announced her resignation late last month after serving less than a year of her term. Jean-Pierre works for Juvenile Court Services in Cerro Gordo County and his wife is a social worker with the district.
He says he has a passion for student success and that every child should have access to an equitable education in order to maximize their full potential. “I’m seeking this open seat on the board so I can collaborate with the board as well as community members to lay out a clear, strategic plan that will drive our decision making. This plan would help move our students to be world class learners and citizens of character in a safe and inclusive learning community. This plan would not only focus on helping students get into four year colleges of their choices, as well as encourage students to attend community college and receive a skill or trade that is high in demand, and finally focus on making sure that our district is also financially stable.”
The six candidates gave a short presentation to the board and then fielded questions from each board member. Jean-Pierre was asked what was something he thought the district does well. “One thing I can say that this district does well is provide opportunities for not only staff members but students who are capable to pursue opportunities to make them better.”
After the board voted for Jean-Pierre, he was immediately sworn in and participated in the rest of last night’s meeting.