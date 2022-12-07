KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Justices Take Up Elections Case That Could Reshape Voting

December 7, 2022 12:17AM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to reshape elections for Congress and the presidency.

The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions.

Republicans from North Carolina who are bringing the case to the high court argue that a provision of the U.S. Constitution known as the elections clause gives state lawmakers virtually total control over the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections, including redistricting, and cuts state courts out.

The Republicans are advancing a concept called the independent legislature theory, never before adopted by the Supreme Court but cited approvingly by four conservative justices.

