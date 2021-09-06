      Weather Alert

Justice Department Will ‘Protect’ Abortion Seekers In Texas

Sep 6, 2021 @ 12:27pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department says it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that the Justice Department would “protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services” under a federal law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Garland says federal prosecutors are still urgently exploring options to challenge the Texas law. He said the Justice Department would enforce the federal law “to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.”

