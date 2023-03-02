KGLO News KGLO News Logo

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: Former President Trump Can Be Sued For January 6th Actions

March 2, 2023 1:30PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The department’s position that Trump was not immune from such lawsuits was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court, released Thursday.

The brief was filed by lawyers in the Justice Department’s Civil Division and has no bearing on a separate criminal investigation by a department special counsel into whether Trump can be criminally charged over efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election ahead of the Capitol riot.

