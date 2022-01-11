      Breaking News
Watch the “Condition of the State” address coverage from Iowa PBS

Justice Department Creating Unit Focused On Domestic Terrorism

Jan 11, 2022 @ 12:23pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism.

That’s according to the department’s top national security official, who told lawmakers Tuesday that the country faces an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He says the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

For the latest

Trending
North Iowa Fair Board kicks off $1.5 million capital campaign to make improvements to horse show facilities
Belmond man accused of Mason City stabbing fails to show up for sentencing, another defendant enters into plea deal
Charles City woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide by OWI in crash that killed a Mason City couple
Number of new COVID cases in north-central Iowa almost doubles in last week compared to previous week
As Supreme Court hearing looms, Mason City School Board passes COVID vaccination policy for employees
Connect With Us