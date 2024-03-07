KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Justice Department Beefs Up Focus On Artificial Intelligence Enforcement, Warns Of Harsher Sentences

March 7, 2024 12:07PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is stepping up its focus on artificial intelligence.

Officials are set to warn that companies and people who deliberately misuse AI technology to advance a white-collar crime like price fixing and market manipulation will be at risk for a harsher sentence.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco also will tell an American Bar Association conference in San Francisco on Thursday the Justice Department will take into account how well a company is managing the risks of AI technology each time it assesses a corporate compliance program.

Such a program is a set of policies and procedures designed to detect misconduct and ensure executives and employees are following the law.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty
2

Mason City woman sent to federal prison after allowing daughter, another individual to store meth in her house
3

Federal gun possession indictments announced for three north-central Iowa men
4

One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing
5

Cerro Gordo supervisors on 2-to-1 vote approve investigation of County Auditor's office for improper use of postage meter