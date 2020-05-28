Just over a third of Cerro Gordo County absentee ballots for Tuesday’s primary not yet returned
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County election officials say just over a third of the absentee ballots for next Tuesday’s primary election have not been returned.
County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Adam Wedmore says as of Wednesday, 1972 of the 5378 absentee ballots requested in the county are outstanding. An absentee ballot that is hand delivered to the auditor’s office must be delivered by 9:00 PM on election night to be counted. A voter may personally deliver a voted absentee ballot to the office or designate another person to do so.
A mailed absentee ballot received after Election Day must bear a legible postmark dated prior to Election Day and must be received in the county auditor’s office by noon on Monday June 8th. Voters should mail their voted absentee ballot early to ensure it is received on time and be aware that there’s no guarantee postmarks will be stamped onto mail.
If you have any questions you can contact the county auditor’s office at 421-3041 or visit the county’s website cgcounty.org.