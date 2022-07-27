Just because nobody won the MegaMillions jackpot doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check your tickets for lower-level winners
CLIVE — The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is now more than $1 billion after there was no winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing.
Iowa Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says be sure to carefully check to see if you’ve won any lower prizes. “I think a lot of folks maybe check to see if they won the jackpot and they don’t check any further — but there are nine prize levels in Mega Millions,” she says.
You could win enough to buy another ticket or much more. “It starts down at just $2, but it goes all the way up to the jackpot. So please check to see if you won any prize in addition to the jackpot,” Neubauer says.
Prizes in the game expire if they are not redeemed one year from the drawing date. Neubauer says you should be sure you have a set plan if you decide to go in with others for the next drawing. “This is the level at which we really see office pools kick in so people playing with their co workers are pooling their money with their family and their friends, and at the Iowa Lottery we keep a list of group play reminders on our website,” Neubauer says. “We just don’t want anybody to be cranky later or to have questions about you know which tickets before the group or maybe which tickets were for you if you’re the person buying it.”
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday evening.