Just a month into the school year, NIACC athletic director resigns

MASON CITY — Just a month into the new school year, the athletic director at North Iowa Area Community College has resigned.

Cam Olson took over as NIACC’s fifth athletic director in school history in June 2021 after previously serving as an interim athletic director at San Jose City College in 2019 and as an interim athletic director at Fresno City College in 2017-18.

NIACC’s administration confirms to KGLO News that Olson has submitted his resignation which will be formally accepted at Thursday night’s meeting of the NIACC Board of Directors. No reason was given for Olson’s resignation.

The NIACC Board will also consider hiring former athletic director Dan Mason as the school’s interim athletic director until a replacement can be found. Mason served as NIACC’s athletic director from 2006 to 2021.