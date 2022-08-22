Jury selection today in Mason City murder case, trial moved to Mitchell County

OSAGE — Jury selection is scheduled to start this morning in Osage for a Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City last fall.

25-year-old Jelani Faulk is accused of repeatedly discharging a firearm at 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner in the early morning hours of October 5th near the intersection of State and Federal. Tucker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where he died the next day.

Faulk’s defense attorneys filed a motion to move the trial out of Cerro Gordo County due to extensive pre-trial publicity of the case, with prosecutors not resisting the motion. District Judge DeDra Schroeder approved the change of venue request in January, moving the trial to Mitchell County.

Attorneys for both sides hope to get through jury selection today and present opening statements to the jury late this afternoon or early Tuesday morning. The trial is expected to last until Friday

If convicted of first-degree murder, Faulk would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.