Jury selection continues this morning in Mason City man’s kidnapping trial

MASON CITY — Jury selection continues today in the trial of a Mason City man charged with kidnapping a woman.

24-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was charged last June with first-degree kidnapping as well as assault causing bodily injury. Mason City police and fire medics were called to a report on the afternoon of June 9th of last year that a female had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them.

A criminal complaint states that Erreguin-Labra locked a female victim in a room in a home in the 400 block of 1st Southwest for at least five days last June, not allowing her to leave, and subjecting her to sexual abuse or torture.

A jury was not selected by 5 o’clock last night so the prospective jury pool will come back at 9 o’clock this morning for further proceedings.

If convicted of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony, Erreguin-Labra would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.