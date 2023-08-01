Jury selection continues in Mason City man’s kidnapping trial

MASON CITY — Attorneys are hoping to wrap up jury selection this morning and start testimony in the kidnapping re-trial of a Mason City man.

24-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was charged in June of last year with first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault, as well as assault causing bodily injury.

Mason City police and fire medics were called to a report on the afternoon of June 9th of last year that a female had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them. A criminal complaint states that Erreguin-Labra locked a female victim in a room in a home in the 400 block of 1st Southwest for at least five days, not allowing her to leave, and subjecting her to sexual abuse or torture.

A trial that started with jury selection a month ago was declared a mistrial prior to the jury panel being finalized.

If convicted of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony, Erreguin-Labra would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.