      Breaking News
Ragan announces she will not run for another term in the Iowa Senate

Jury Selection Begins In Arbery Death Hate Crimes Trial

Feb 7, 2022 @ 1:45pm

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Jury selection has started in the federal hate crimes trial of the three men already convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

The judge Monday dismissed nine of the first group of 25 potential jurors to report to the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia.

Most of the questioning to determine whether jury pool members could serve impartially occurred outside the courtroom and out of public view.

Because of intense pretrial publicity, roughly 1,000 people across 43 Georgia counties got jury duty notices for this trial.

Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, chased Arbery down in pickup trucks as he ran through their neighborhood.

Federal prosecutors say the three white men targeted Arbery because he was Black.

For the latest

Trending
Charles City man in federal prison to return to state to face murder charge of rural Nashua man
Two men accused of having over 100 pounds of meth in car during Cerro Gordo County traffic stop plead not guilty
Judge says lawsuit by City of Mason City against building owner may move forward
Hampton man pleads not guilty to high-speed pursuit in Hancock County last fall
Law enforcement looking for missing Mason City woman
Connect With Us