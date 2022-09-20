Jury seated in sexual abuse trial of Mason City gymnastics club owner

MASON CITY — A jury was selected on Monday in the trial of the owner of a Mason City gymnastics club accused of child sexual abuse.

54-year-old Douglas Hagenow, who is listed as the owner of Active Kids Gymnastics, was charged last November with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse against a child victim.

Criminal complaints filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court state that between 2009 and 2014, Hagenow committed sexual acts, with the second-degree sexual abuse charge stating with a female under the age of 12 on at least two separate occasions, and on the third-degree sexual abuse charges with a female under the age of 14.

Court documents show a jury was seated on Monday afternoon. If convicted of all three charges, Hagenow would face up to 45 years in prison.