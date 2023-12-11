KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Jury Seated In Election Workers’ Defamation Damages Trial Against Rudy Giuliani

December 11, 2023 11:45AM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has been sworn in for the federal case that will determine how how much Rudy Giuliani might have to pay two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of fraud while pushing Donald Trump’s baseless claims after the 2020 election.

Opening arguments in Washington are expected Monday afternoon.

The former New York City mayor has already been found liable in the defamation lawsuit brought by Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who endured threats and harassment after they became the target of a conspiracy theory spread by Trump and his allies.

The only issue to be determined at the trial is the amount of damages, if any, Giuliani must pay.

