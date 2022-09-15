KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Jury finds Charles City man not guilty in burglary, assault case

September 15, 2022 10:55AM CDT
Share
Jury finds Charles City man not guilty in burglary, assault case

CHARLES CITY — A Floyd County jury has found a Charles City man not guilty in a robbery and assault case.

41-year-old Darius Mason was charged along with 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury and false imprisonment after being accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th.

The complaint said the victim was struck several times in the face, head and lower body, causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.

A jury returned a not guilty verdict on all charges against Darius Mason on Tuesday afternoon.

Kathyleen Mason in late August as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury charge, a Class C forcible felony. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 24th.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City pharmacy fined, placed on probation
2

Mason City man loses appeal of 15-year drunk driving sentence
3

Mason City Country Club purchased by Pritchard family (AUDIO/VIDEO)
4

Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother to plead guilty
5

Humboldt man enters Alford plea in Franklin County boy's death