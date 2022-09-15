Jury finds Charles City man not guilty in burglary, assault case

CHARLES CITY — A Floyd County jury has found a Charles City man not guilty in a robbery and assault case.

41-year-old Darius Mason was charged along with 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury and false imprisonment after being accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th.

The complaint said the victim was struck several times in the face, head and lower body, causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.

A jury returned a not guilty verdict on all charges against Darius Mason on Tuesday afternoon.

Kathyleen Mason in late August as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury charge, a Class C forcible felony. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 24th.