Jurors selected, hear opening statements, 911 call in Bowers murder trial (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — The murder trial of Braedon Bowers is underway in Cerro Gordo County District Court after a jury was seated on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street on May 30th of last year. Todd died five days later while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City. Bowers is claiming self-defense.

During opening statements, Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen says Todd wasn’t the victim of a fight, he was the victim of an ambush which started after a previous verbal altercation at Bowers’ mother’s home. Todd was sitting on the bumper of a car in the driveway after Bowers left.

Dalen says Bowers returned, driving down the road at a high rate of speed, with Bowers allegedly trying to strike Todd with the vehicle. Todd avoided injury but then got into a fight with Bowers.

Defense attorney Philip Reser says Bowers had no intent to murder Todd, saying that the single stab wound was only meant in self-defense.

Jurors heard the 9-1-1 call made by Colby Thompson after the stabbing. Amanda Palmateer was the dispatcher that took that call.

Sgt. Steve Klemas was the first Mason City police officer to arrive at the scene. He described for the jury how deep the wound was as he was rendering first aid.

Testimony continues this morning at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. If convicted of first-degree murder, Bowers would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

You can listen back to the full audio of the opening statements as well as the complete 9-1-1 call below

=============================================

Below is raw audio from a portion of Braedon Bowers’ murder trial from Tuesday.

Note that some of the audio in the prosecution’s opening statement as well as the recording of the 911 call contains graphic language.

= Opening statement from Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen



= Opening statement of defense attorney Philip Reser



= Raw audio of the 911 call placed on the day Wraymond Todd was stabbed at 325 West State Street

