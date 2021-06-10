      Breaking News
BREAKING — State high school baseball moving from Des Moines to Carroll, Iowa City for 2021

June 22 start to trial of Anamosa inmate accused of murdering two prison employees

Jun 10, 2021 @ 1:38pm
Thomas Woodard (DOC photo)

ANAMOSA — One of the inmates accused of murdering two Anamosa prison employees is scheduled to go on trial later this month.

Thomas Woodard’s trial will be held in Linn County and is scheduled to start June 22.

Michael Dutcher, the other Anamosa inmate charged in the case, is currently scheduled to go on trial in Jones County, where the prison is located, but a starting date for his trial has not been set.

Prosecutors say the two men were trying to escape when they killed 59-year-old Lorena Schulte, a registered nurse, and 46-year-old correctional officer Robert McFarland.

For the latest

Trending
Minnesota man accused of burglarizing a rural Clear Lake home pleads guilty, sentenced to jail time
Mason City man charged after allegedly hitting bicyclist late Saturday night
Auditor’s investigation concludes state worker inflated husband’s pay and benefits by $61,610
Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman charged with indecent exposure near preschool
Iowa boy still missing, one week after vanishing from trailer park
Connect With Us Listen To Us On