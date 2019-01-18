Judicial Nominating Commission has 19 applicants for Iowa Supreme Court opening

DES MOINES — More than a dozen people are seeking the open spot on the state’s highest court.

Nineteen people have applied to the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the open spot on the Iowa Supreme Court created by the retirement of Justice Daryl Hecht on December 13th. They include nine judges currently serving on lower courts, two assistant U.S. attorneys, one county attorney, an assistant in the Iowa Attorney General’s office, and six attorneys in private practice.

The nominating commission will meet and interview any of the applicants who were not interviewed for the vacancy on the court last fall before moving ahead with a decision. The interviews are open to the public and will be streamed live by the court.

The commission will cut the field down to three people, and then give those names to the governor to select one to fill the spot.

Here are the applicants:

Joel Barrows, District Court Judge, Seventh Judicial District, Bettendorf

Romonda Belcher, District Associate Judge, Fifth Judicial District, Des Moines

Mary Chicchelly, District Court Judge, Sixth Judicial District, Cedar Rapids

Jean Dickson, Attorney, Betty, Neuman & McMahon, PLC, Bettendorf

David Faith II, Assistant United States Attorney, Southern District of Iowa, Indianola

Timothy Gartin, Attorney, Hastings, Gartin & Boettger, Ames

Myron Gookin, District Court Judge, Eighth Judicial District, Fairfield

CeCelia Ibson, Attorney, Ibson Law Firm, Des Moines

Christine Lebron-Dykeman, Attorney, McKee, Voorhees & Sease, PLC, Des Moines

Kellyann Lekar, District Court Judge, First Judicial District, Waterloo

Christopher McDonald, Court of Appeals Judge, Iowa Court of Appeals, Des Moines

Craig Nierman, Attorney, Phelan, Tucker, Mullen, Walker, Tucker & Gelman, LLP, Iowa City

Alan Ostergren, Muscatine County Attorney, Muscatine

David Porter, District Court Judge, Fifth Judicial District, Johnston

Dustria Relph, District Court Judge, Fifth Judicial District, Corydon

Elisabeth Reynoldson, Attorney, Reynoldson & Van Werden, L.L.P., Osceola

Patrick Tott, District Court Judge, Third Judicial District, Sioux City

Molly Weber, Assistant Attorney General, Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Adel

Lisa Williams, Assistant United States Attorney, US Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Iowa, Iowa City