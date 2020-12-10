      Weather Alert

Judge upholds pollution fine against northern Iowa cattle farmers

Dec 10, 2020 @ 10:44am

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — An administrative judge has approved a $76,000 penalty against a northern Iowa cattle feedlot for violating the Clean Water Act. 

The judge ruled that Tony and Joshua Brown, who operate Riverview Cattle in Armstrong, discharged pollutants from their cattle feedlot on 41 days into the East Fork of the Des Moines River. 

The Environmental Protection Agency said the business did not obtain a federally required permit for the discharges. The cattle company contended the pollutants never reached the river.

Administrative Judge Christine Donelian Coughlin agreed with the EPA and found the feedlot liable for Clean Water Act violations.

For the latest

Trending
4th straight day of recoveries outpacing new cases, but Iowa sees worst day of pandemic with over 80 deaths, first Worth County death reported
Information sought on Algona grad who died at Pearl Harbor
Reynolds says there are opportunities for ‘tax savings’ in 2021
North-central Iowa has seventh straight day were people recovered from COVID is more than new diagnoses
Already dreaming of Spring Break? Buy plane tickets now with few risks