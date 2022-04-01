      Weather Alert

Judge Upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sex Trafficking Conviction

Apr 1, 2022 @ 5:11pm

NEW YORK (AP) – A judge has declined to throw out Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction, despite a juror’s failure to disclose he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday refused to order a new trial for Maxwell, who was convicted in December of helping the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein abuse several teenage girls.

The judge ruled weeks after questioning the juror, who said he never intentionally answered a question about sex abuse wrong on a questionnaire before the trial began.

Defense lawyers potentially could have objected to his presence on the jury.

Maxwell says she’s innocent.

