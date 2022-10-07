KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Judge Sets Limits In Lawsuit Over 2020 Mail Slowdown

October 7, 2022 3:39PM CDT
Share
Judge Sets Limits In Lawsuit Over 2020 Mail Slowdown

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal judge has set limits on one of the U.S. Postal Service’s cost-cutting practices that contributed to a slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan concluded that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s actions slowed deliveries and that he acted without the consent of the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The judge said the primary reason for delays was DeJoy’s elimination of extra late truck deliveries.

He imposed limits on the move that saved on overtime costs but meant some mail was left behind to be delivered the following day.

For the latest

Trending

1

Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
2

Osage man accused of missing Mason City woman's murder waives right to speedy trial, now set for April
3

Belmond teen who pleaded guilty to Mason City stabbing wins appeal of sentence, placed on probation
4

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with arrow pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
5

Plea hearing set for Mason City man accused of setting fires at restaurant, laundromat