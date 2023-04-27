Judge says Nunes not defamed by story about Iowa dairy farm

FILE – U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 21, 2019. A federal judge in Iowa on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, ruled against the former U.S. representative who filed lawsuits claiming he was defamed by articles published by Esquire magazine about his family’s Iowa dairy farm. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge says former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes was not defamed by articles published by Esquire magazine about his family’s Iowa dairy farm.

The Des Moines Register reports U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams ruled this week in favor of reporter Ryan Lizza and Esquire publisher Hearst Magazines in a lawsuit Nunes filed.

Nunes served for 19 years in the U.S. House before leaving Congress to run the social media platform Truth Social, which is largely owned by former President Donald Trump.

Nunes filed the lawsuits in 2019 after Lizza’s story on the Nunes family’s dairy farm in northwest Iowa published in 2018. The article claimed the family kept their move from California to Iowa a secret and delved into questions about immigrants living illegally in Iowa who work at the state’s dairy farms.

In his ruling, Williams said a reasonable jury couldn’t find the article’s statements defamatory.