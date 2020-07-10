Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges.
Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline that runs from North Dakota through Iowa shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil.
Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.