      Weather Alert

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

Jul 10, 2020 @ 12:16pm

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review. 

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges. 

Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline that runs from North Dakota through Iowa shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil. 

Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team